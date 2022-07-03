ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Oh, that kid: Jordan Spieth hits fairway shot while goat munches on grass nearby

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoTW6_0gTuehkp00
Who's the goat? Jordan Spieth warmed up for events in Scotland with a goat grazing behind him while he hit a shot in the fairway. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

LAHINCH, Ireland — Golf is a game that can get your goat, but Jordan Spieth managed to keep his concentration during a practice round on Saturday.

Spieth, a three-time majors champion and a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour, was in Ireland on Saturday as he prepared for a fortnight of golf in Scotland.

The 30-year-old was at Lahinch Golf Club and calmly hit an iron shot while a goat grazed behind him in the fairway, according to the Golf Channel.

The Irish course is famous for its goats, and the animals have roamed the layout since the early 1900s, the television network reported.

Tommy Walsh, a club caddie who lived near the tee at the original No. 3 hole, owned goats that would roam on his property and venture out onto the links, Golf Channel reported.

Spieth will be playing at the Scottish Open and then the British Open at St. Andrews. Spieth won golf’s oldest major in 2017.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Justin Thomas roasts LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch over viral Ryder Cup comment

Many of the world’s best golfers are in Ireland Monday and Tuesday playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am. The event is being held at the 2027 Ryder Cup venue, Adare Manor. The course made quite the first impression on Justin Thomas, who spoke about the beauty of the course on the opening day.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Tiger Woods Shoots 77 in Ireland Pro-Am; First Public Round Since PGA in May

Tiger Woods shot 77 on Monday in the opening round of the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland, where an all-star lineup of pros showed up for the charity event. Woods was playing golf in public for the first time since a third-round 79 at the PGA Championship in May, where he withdrew prior to the final round. It was also his first time playing golf in Europe since he missed the cut at the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth was just disqualified … from a pro-am?

Jordan Spieth found himself in a bizarre situation during the first round of the JP McManus Pro-Am. On the 14th green, the three-time major champ scooped up his ball before holing out because his score would not count for the team portion. However, Spieth neglected the fact that this high-profile pro-am also features an individual leaderboard for professionals. Since Spieth did not finish out the hole, he was disqualified from the individual portion of the event.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Poston’s second win on tour | Irish Open champion hails from a new land

A true fan of professional golf tournaments commented this week on how valuable the perceived-as-lesser events truly are. They may not measure greatness in the way that major events do, but they measure survival and achievement in the way that quarterly bonuses and interviews can. These events change the lives of tour players. That made cut leads to another chance next week. That late-Sunday birdie leads to exempt status next year. The measuring stick is different but, just as meters are to yards, it still measures something that matters … a lot. With that in mind, let’s run down what we saw this week on Tour Rundown. And, Happy Independence Day to those of you in the USA.
SILVIS, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy