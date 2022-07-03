ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Women’s clothing boutique opens next to H&M at Capital City Mall

By Daniel Urie
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
A women’s clothing boutique that was briefly in the Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township has opened in the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township. Shamarr Blanchard opened Shamarr Barquet last month next to H&M. Barquet is Blanchard’s middle name. Shamarr Barquet is not only the name...

Lifestyle
