Women’s clothing boutique opens next to H&M at Capital City Mall

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Two suspects are being sought by police after robbing two Lancaster County Target stores. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th, a man and woman entered Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and pushed out over $480.00 worth of merchandise. While passing points of sale, the female suspect held an open knife in her hand and threatened a Target employee. The pair fled the scene in an older model gold sedan, possibly a Honda Accord with a dent in the driver side rear door. Immediately following the robbery, the two committed a second retail theft around 9:30 p.m. at the Target in Warwick Township. Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects and their vehicle. Anyone recognizing the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO