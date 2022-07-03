Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas both fined over conduct

Stefanos Tsitsipas was given the joint biggest fine of Wimbledon so far for unsportsmanlike conduct following his tempestuous third-round clash with Nick Kyrgios.The Greek received two warnings for hitting the ball recklessly, once into the crowd and once very hard into the backboard off a Kyrgios underarm serve, and has been hit in the pocket to the tune of 10,000 US dollars (£8,260).That matches the fine given to Kyrgios for his antics during his first-round victory over Britain’s Paul Jubb, where he admitted spitting in the direction of a spectator who had been heckling him.Kyrgios, who was himself fined another...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO