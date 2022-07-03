ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas both fined over conduct

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been fined for their conduct during their fiery Wimbledon encounter. Kyrgios must pay $4,000 (£3,300) for an audible obscenity while Tsitsipas...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios hits Stefanos Tsitsipas with an incredible comeback after rival branded him an 'evil bully' and pair copped big fines - as Karl Stefanovic jumps to Aussie bad boy's defence

Nick Kyrgios has returned serve at bitter tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas after being branded a bully, sparking a divided response from fans and greats of the game. The controversial Aussie triumphed over the Greek world No.5 in one of the most spiteful matches ever seen at Wimbledon on Saturday with the pair repeatedly clashing with the umpire and each other.
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios is doing well on the court after he advanced to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, but the tennis star appears to have some serious problems in his personal life. Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, in his home country of Australia. According to a report from news.com.au, the 27-year-old is accused of grabbing Passari in an alleged incident that took place in December 2021.
TENNIS
AFP

Rafael Nadal shrugged off fresh concerns over his fitness as he targets a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday.

Rafael Nadal conjured up a mesmerising five-set recovery from a potentially tournament-ending injury on Wednesday to reach an eighth Wimbledon semi-final, where he will take on Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios, who shot to fame when he defeated Nadal at the tournament as a 144th-ranked wild card eight years ago, is the first Australian man into the semi-finals since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Fox News

Wimbledon champ rips Nick Kyrgios over outbursts during Stefanos Tsitsipas match: 'Just an absolute circus'

Nick Kyrgios received criticism from a one-time Wimbledon champion following the Australian tennis star’s heated match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in a four-set thriller during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships. During the match, Tsitsipas purposely hit a ball into the stands, expressing frustration with himself over dropping a set. Kyrgios complained Tsitsipas should’ve been defaulted for the outburst, leading to a short protest. He would receive a code violation for cussing.
TENNIS
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios fined following bad-tempered clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas was given the joint biggest fine of Wimbledon so far for unsportsmanlike conduct following his tempestuous third-round clash with Nick Kyrgios.The Greek received two warnings for hitting the ball recklessly, once into the crowd and once very hard into the backboard off a Kyrgios underarm serve, and has been hit in the pocket to the tune of 10,000 US dollars (£8,260).That matches the fine given to Kyrgios for his antics during his first-round victory over Britain’s Paul Jubb, where he admitted spitting in the direction of a spectator who had been heckling him.Kyrgios, who was himself fined another...
TENNIS
The Independent

Djokovic practises with son, seven, ahead of Wimbledon quarter-final

Novak Djokovic has been practising at Wimbledon with his young son ahead of the quarter-finals.The defending champion was pictured playing with seven-year-old Stefan on Court Three at Aorangi Park – the practice court in the south-west London grounds – ahead of his next match against Italian Jannik Sinner later this week.Footage shared on social media shows Stefan throwing his father the ball as the top seed worked on his serve.The pair could also be seen playing around as the seven-year-old jumped on his father’s back.It comes after Djokovic shared a photo of his son last week, in which they both...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Wimbledon champion rips Nick Kyrgios with blistering comments

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash ripped into Nick Kyrgios with some blistering commentary on Sunday. Cash is an analyst for BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon and called Saturday’s third-round match between Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios won in four sets, but both players drew attention because of the match’s circus-like atmosphere.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Greek#Australian#Centre Court#American
The Associated Press

Hampered Nadal gets past Fritz at Wimbledon; Kyrgios next

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wincing from abdominal pain, unable to ply his customary relentless style of tennis, Rafael Nadal though he might need to stop playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz. Up in the Centre Court stands, Nadal’s father was waving his arms, motioning to the 22-time...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic gets truth bomb from John McEnroe over poor start vs. Jack Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is currently in the middle of a tough match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. In fact, he has dropped the first two sets of this showdown with the 20-year-old Sinner, who is definitely exceeding expectations in this contest. At the same time, there are many tennis fans and observers out there who are being left bewildered by the surprising way Djokovic is being handled by Jannik.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Wimbledon tells players to tighten their belts and stop using all of their £90 daily food allowance as canteens struggle to meet demand after one coach put through 27 bottles of probiotic yoghurt drink

Wimbledon players have been warned to stop buying unnecessary food after a coach bought 27 bottles of yoghurt at once to get the most out of their allowance. Players and coaches at Wimbledon have been buying food and drink using the daily allowance given to them by the All England Club.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal defeats Botic van de Zandschulp after Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep wins

Second seed Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on Monday by booking his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a commanding 6-4 6-2 7-6(6) win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.The All England Club, where the Spaniard has won two of his 22 majors, has been the least rewarding place for Nadal but he arrived this year having won the Australian and French Open titles back-to-back for the first time in his career.A third Wimbledon title and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns and a U.S. Open triumph would...
TENNIS
BBC

Cameron Norrie beats David Goffin to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the Wimbledon semi-finals by fighting back to beat David Goffin in a memorable five-set thriller which left the home fans celebrating jubilantly. Ninth seed Norrie,...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy