Sam Underhill is poised to fill the void in England’s back row created by Tom Curry’s tour-ending concussion for Saturday’s do-or-die second Test against Australia in Brisbane.Underhill was overlooked altogether for the 30-28 defeat at Optus Stadium but is winning the race to be selected at openside flanker ahead of Lewis Ludlam and Jack Willis.The Bath back row was a star of the 2019 World Cup but since Japan he has been limited to winning only 13 caps due to concussion, Covid, illness and injury, making just one appearance in the recent Six Nations.Now he is poised to lead the...

RUGBY ・ 15 HOURS AGO