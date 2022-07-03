ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise exhibit showcases healing properties of art

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b49Wz_0gTudt8W00

Journey with the West Valley Arts Council as the organization explores the healing power of the arts through art and story.

The upcoming “Art & Healing” exhibit highlights the therapeutic and healing aspects of the arts, featuring works of professional artists and works created through local rehabilitation programs. Each piece is a response to challenges related to mental, physical, or emotional health.

The public is welcome to the opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. July 8 at the Art HQ Gallery, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza in Surprise, with live music by Grammy nominated musician Aaron White.

Art & Healing is a free exhibit running from Friday, July 8 through Friday, Aug. 5. The West Valley Ars Council welcomes donations to help support future exhibits and programs such as these.

Featured organizations include Benevilla, One Step Beyond and the Cancer Support Community of AZ, with featured installation by local artist and cancer survivor David Brady.

West Valley Arts Council’s mission is to enrich the West Valley by growing a vibrant and connected arts and cultural community.

Visit westvalleyarts.org to sign up for a newsletter. WVA was incorporated as the Cultural Arts Society West in 1969.

Visit westvalleyarts.networkforgood.com/projects/158219 to learn how to support arts and culture in the West Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0gTudt8W00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

The Peak Wellness Spa in north Scottsdale taking ‘biohacking’ to new heights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Peak Wellness Spa takes biohacking the body to a whole new level. Biohacking means changing your chemistry and physiology through science and self-experimentation to increase energy and vitality. At The Peak Wellness, they want to address your overall health through cryotherapy, PBM therapy, IV drip therapy, body shaping, oxygen therapy, PEMF, compression therapy, and aesthetics.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tipsy Egg opens in Downtown Chandler

Tipsy Egg, a new breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant for Chandler residents and visitors to enjoy, recently opened in historic Downtown Chandler on May 17. The mid-century inspired restaurant, located at 1 E. Boston St., is a cocktail-forward concept with breakfast offerings, flights of mimosas, and an indoor/outdoor bar. Tipsy...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Surprise, AZ
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chain Opens Newest Location

A local chain is opening a new restaurant.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to eating healthy, skipping the preservatives, and ditching the trans and processed fat that has a way of sneaking up into food, one of the best options to choose from is a raw fish restaurant. Sushi took the United States by storm years ago, and now it’s possible to find multiple sushi restaurants in just about any city in the country. And now, right on the sushi craze’s ankles, comes poke. This Hawaiian version of raw fish is served traditionally in a bowl, instead of a wrap. With the obvious similarities, one metro Phoenix restaurant decided to combine the two, and is now in the process of launching its fourth Valley restaurant.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 9 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Metro Phoenix is jam-packed with restaurants and bars. Every strip mall and shopping center offers a range of exciting options for lunch, dinner, or a snack. But with that sheer amount of spots, each month, some have to go. This month, a couple of longstanding restaurants served their last regulars, a brand new Italian joint called it quits and a few spaces underwent an evolution of sorts.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Civic Center#The Art Hq Gallery#Wva
East Valley Tribune

Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

For Gateway Grand industrial park, size matters

Officials celebrated the groundbreaking on a 2.1-million-square-foot industrial park on the northwest corner of Pecos and Sossaman Road that may add to Mesa’s stock of 1 million-plus square foot industrial buildings. These large footprint buildings are increasingly in demand from manufacturers looking to set up shop in the East...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Gilbert ranks No. 1 in nation for luxury apartment construction

The past decade saw an uptick in apartment construction, with over 3.1 million new apartments added to the national inventory, according to a recent StorageCafe study. An interesting feature of those new apartments is that 86% of them can be classified as luxury dwellings, boasting amenities such as rooftop sky decks, gyms, club houses and pools. An even more interesting fact is that Gilbert ranks No. 1 in the nation for luxury apartment construction, according to the study.
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
azbigmedia.com

Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline in Mesa sells for $433K per unit

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline, a boutique, 104-unit multifamily asset in Mesa, Arizona. The $45 million sales price represents $432,692 per unit. “Over the past 10-plus years, population growth within a three-mile radius...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here is the new superintendent of West-MEC

Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC), a career technical education (CTED) public school district serving 12 public school communities in the north central and western portions of Maricopa County, has welcomed Dr. Scott D. Spurgeon as superintendent. As incoming superintendent, Spurgeon will lead funding initiatives for programs and supervise methods of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Firework shoots into Gilbert family's bedroom

GILBERT, AZ — One Gilbert family is in search of peace after a firework shot through their bedroom wall. Brittany Meyer and her family celebrated the 4th of July by going to Gilbert Regional Park to watch the East Valley sky light up with fireworks and drones. As the...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon break begins for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for sunshine and a high of 105 degrees in the Valley today, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storms are unlikely in the Valley today. Our weather pattern is forecast to change over the next few...
PHOENIX, AZ
PetsRadar

30 Mastiffs rescued from mass breeder as the cost of living rises: "Animals pay the price"

As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

2 Scottsdale office properties sell for $85 million

CBRE announced the sale of two office properties in Scottsdale, Ariz. to North Dakota-based Edgewood Real Estate Investment Trust for $85 million. CBRE’s Barry Gabel and Chris Marchildon represented the sellers, Wentworth Property Company and Northwood Investors, in the transaction. Developed in 2008 & 2009, Terra Verde I and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
762
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy