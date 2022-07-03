Surprise exhibit showcases healing properties of art

Journey with the West Valley Arts Council as the organization explores the healing power of the arts through art and story.

The upcoming “Art & Healing” exhibit highlights the therapeutic and healing aspects of the arts, featuring works of professional artists and works created through local rehabilitation programs. Each piece is a response to challenges related to mental, physical, or emotional health.

The public is welcome to the opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. July 8 at the Art HQ Gallery, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza in Surprise, with live music by Grammy nominated musician Aaron White.

Art & Healing is a free exhibit running from Friday, July 8 through Friday, Aug. 5. The West Valley Ars Council welcomes donations to help support future exhibits and programs such as these.

Featured organizations include Benevilla, One Step Beyond and the Cancer Support Community of AZ, with featured installation by local artist and cancer survivor David Brady.

West Valley Arts Council’s mission is to enrich the West Valley by growing a vibrant and connected arts and cultural community.

Visit westvalleyarts.org to sign up for a newsletter. WVA was incorporated as the Cultural Arts Society West in 1969.

Visit westvalleyarts.networkforgood.com/projects/158219 to learn how to support arts and culture in the West Valley.