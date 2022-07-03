ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Annual Corndog Kickoff returns to quench your corndog cravings

By Natasha Keicher
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The annual Corndog Kickoff will return next weekend to raise money for maintaining and preserving the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The Blue Ribbon Foundation has been hosting this event since 1997. Last year the foundation raised over $700,000 that went towards renovating and preserving the fairgrounds. The benefit consists of fair food, live music, and an auction.

Peter Cownie, executive director for the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation, said the state fair wouldn’t be what it is today without fair enthusiasts.

“This institution wouldn’t be what it is today without the generosity of countless Iowans,” he said. “Whether it be for a hundred dollar brick, a million dollar donation, or a hundred dollar ticket to the Corndog Kickoff.”

This year attendees will receive a complimentary photo, food and drinks, a fireworks show, Sky Glider rides, and more with the purchase of a ticket.

The kickoff will be held on July 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Varied Industries Building. Tickets are 125 dollars and are available to purchase on the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation’s website , or at the door of the Varied Industries Building.

