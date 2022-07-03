ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Lake Shawnee rents paddle boats only for Fourth of July

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kDmB_0gTudXue00

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will have paddle boats and water trikes rentals on Monday.

Attendees will be able to rent paddle boats at Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove on July 4. The floating playground and beach will not be open due to the blue-green algae watch that continues to be active. The rentals will begin at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The KDHE lowered the status of the algae from a warning to a watch on June 30, and the cove was able to open for paddle boating. The lake will still have no rental of canoes or kayaks to keep patrons from entering the water.

This 4th of July don’t become part of the ER statistic

Rentals are $8 per hour per boat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Staying safe, informed at Country Stampede

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Staying safe and informed just got easier if you’re going to Country Stampede, one of Topeka’s biggest summertime events. Everbridge Nixle Alerts is a notifications system that can provide attendees, responders and workers with instant information about weather, safety, emergency traffic alerts and concert information. Anyone can sign up for the messages […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Beachgoers enjoy a hot Fourth of July in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A quick dip in the water was all that about a hundred beachgoers needed to stay cool amid a triple-digit heat index at Lake Olathe Monday. "It's nice. The weather isn't too hot," said Addison Duncan, who was there with his 3-year-old son. “It's a beautiful day out here."
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Sports
Shawnee, KS
Cars
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
WIBW

Sherwood Lake Club hosts 4th of July parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lake Sherwood neighborhood celebrated the 4th of July with a parade through the streets. Organizers of the event said the parade has been an annual tradition for over 30 years. This year, the Mission Township Fire Department was among different groups that joined the parade...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka parking garages may be demolished

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council held a discussion on Tuesday night regarding possible adjustments to the City’s downtown parking system. The main focus of the City Council was to discuss policy changes necessary to generate the revenue to support modernization of the downtown parking system. No major decisions were made during the meeting.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival at Reynolds Lodge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their 25th annual Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival on July 4th at Reynolds Lodge, Lake Shawnee, in Topeka.   The festival is free to attend and is produced through community support and donations. This year there are 7 blues bands, several food trucks, craft vendors, a classic car show, […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Paddle#Kayaks#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Fourth Of July#Vehicles#Kdhe#Rentals#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KCTV 5

Fireworks set roof of Overland Park house on fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Fireworks set the roof of an Overland Park house on fire on the Fourth of July. It happened in the 9300 block of W. 106th St. around 8:45 p.m. The fire department said that fireworks ignited the shake shingle roof. Luckily, they were able to...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Country Stampede goers encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those headed to Country Stampede have been urged to sign up for Everbridge emergency alerts. Shawnee County Emergency Management has encouraged those headed to Country Stampede on July 14, 15, or 16 at Heartland Motorsports Park, 7350 SW Topeka Blvd. to sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert system.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Annual Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Everyone escapes Topeka garage fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a garage fire early Tuesday morning. The original call came in before 5:00 a.m. at a house near 31st and southeast California Avenue in Topeka, according to TFD. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage of a single-story home. No one […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-4 bridge repair begins over Shunganunga Creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has alerted Topeka area drivers that repair work starts on Tuesday, July 5, on the Oakland Expressway. KDOT said crews will work on the K-4 bridge over Shunganunga Creek as traffic is reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It said traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

81-year-old man dies at Lone Star Lake southwest of Lawrence

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - An 81-year-old man was found dead in Lone Star Lake on Monday morning after breaking off from his group during a swim. Douglas County deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. to the lake southwest of Lawrence after a boater found a man unresponsive in the water. The man was brought to shore, and life-saving measures were attempted. Rescuers were unable to revive the man, though.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas wheat crop harvest hit hard by inflation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Even the Kansas wheat crop isn’t immune to inflation and high gas prices. The scorching summer heat isn’t helping things either. The Kansas Wheat Commission reported the wheat crop for this year is below average. A wet fall limited planting near Shawnee County while a dry winter and early spring destroyed some of what was planted in other parts of the state. This caused lower yields and higher protein levels across the board.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. closes pools for the rest of day

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy