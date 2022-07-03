Lake Shawnee rents paddle boats only for Fourth of July

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will have paddle boats and water trikes rentals on Monday.

Attendees will be able to rent paddle boats at Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove on July 4. The floating playground and beach will not be open due to the blue-green algae watch that continues to be active. The rentals will begin at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The KDHE lowered the status of the algae from a warning to a watch on June 30, and the cove was able to open for paddle boating. The lake will still have no rental of canoes or kayaks to keep patrons from entering the water.

Rentals are $8 per hour per boat.

