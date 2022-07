On July 2, 2022, at about 9:24 PM, a caller to 911 reported a shooting with a man down in front of the Louie B's Bar, 213 E. Main Street. Officers responded and found a man down with a gunshot wound. Officers, firefighters, and paramedics gave immediate aid to the victim at the scene and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The identity of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO