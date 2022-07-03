ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Janitor Going Viral for Amazing Cover of Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’

By Chad Childers
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You never know where you're going to find the next amazing voice! But word of mouth has started to spread about Richard Goodall, a grade school janitor who performed a cover of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" for an audience of youngsters at a school assembly that mirrored a concert...

Carrie Underwood Joins Guns N’ Roses for “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” at London Show

On April 30, 2022, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose surprised guests at the Stagecoach Festival when he joined Carrie Underwood during her set to duet on GN’R hits “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.” Underwood returned the favor by joining Guns N’ Roses for the same two songs during the band’s concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 1.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Vera Wang Shows Off Toned Midriff in Chic Bubblegum Pink Ensembles During 73rd Birthday Bash

Click here to read the full article. Vera Wang’s birthday bash was a sight to see: pink in every corner, glittering party outfits, and of course, a radiant icon dancing the night away. The fashion icon posted a series of posts from her birthday bash, ranging from shots of her looking sensational in a baby pink outfit to shots of her new prosecco. While all the shots are different, they all have the same caption: “Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!! #VeraWangParty.” You can see our favorite sets of photos HERE, HERE, and HERE. In the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pethelpful.com

Baby's Special Bond With Tiny Pomeranian Is Too Cute for Words

Happy babies and adorable dogs are two of the Internet's favorite things, but what happens when you combine the two? Ultimate sweetness and a viral video happen! Just ask the talented mama who runs the @nikoandindie TikTok account. She made a profile on the app for her 1-year-old son, Niko,...
PETS
