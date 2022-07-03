Semi-truck hauling chocolate rolls over on I-80

PARK CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Park City Fire Dept. (PCFD) is currently on scene of a semi-truck rollover crash on I-80 eastbound.

Park City Fire District reports that the accident happened at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon by mile marker 147.

The semi-truck was hauling chocolate, according to Park City Fire officials.

(Courtesy of Park City Fire District)

(Courtesy of Park City Fire District)

The freeway was completely blocked at the time of the incident, however, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports that one lane is now open on I-80 eastbound at US-40, Silver Creek Jct. (MP 147).

Intermittent full closures are reportedly possible.

UDOT Traffic says to expect delays, and consider using an alternate route.

