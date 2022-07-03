ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Independence Day, more heat follows

By Dan Reynolds
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly clear and 66 tonight. Independence Day Monday will be partly cloudy to start with...

The Conversation U.S.

What is a heat dome? An atmospheric scientist explains the weather phenomenon baking large parts of the country

A heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several states and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven. Typically, heat domes are tied to the behavior of the jet stream, a band of fast winds high in the atmosphere that generally runs west to east. Normally, the jet stream has a wavelike pattern, meandering north and then south and then north again. When these meanders in the jet stream...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Independence Day Weather: Thunderstorms Hits Northeastern US This Weekend

The start of the Independence Day weekend in the northeastern United States may be hampered by stormy weather, but the good news for those expecting to see a fireworks display on the celebration itself is that the weather will gradually improve across the majority of the region as the long weekend develops.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
#Independence Day#Heat Index
AccuWeather

After high heat scorches the Northwest, relief is on the way

After cooler-than-normal weather held in place in the Pacific Northwest during the spring months, the first taste of summer arrived on Friday and Saturday. While the heat has not been as intense as what was felt during the record-shattering heat last year, high temperatures over 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average have been recorded over the past couple of days. AccuWeather forecasters say the heat will continue into early week, but relief will quickly follow.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Expect busy beaches as heat, humidity return to Northeast

Coastal and mountain locations might be the only areas where residents in the Northeast can find relief from the resurgence of heat and humidity through the weekend, as conditions will feel more like the middle of July rather than late June. AccuWeather forecasters say that by the end of the weekend, temperatures can soar up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than what was felt days earlier as summertime heat takes hold.
BANGOR, ME
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4th of July forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerHappy Fourth of July! Today will be a beautiful holiday with plenty of sunshine. It'll be warm, but very comfortable with highs in the mid 80s. Beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s, along with a low risk of rip currents.Any fireworks tonight will go off without a hitch; just a few high clouds and temps in the upper 70s around sunset. Skies become partly cloudy overnight with lows around 70 in the city and 60s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, it'll be turning more humid with a risk of some showers/t'storms toward evening.Looking Ahead: A few showers may still be around on Wednesday (esp. in the morning) with brighter skies into the afternoon. As of now, Thursday looks partly cloudy with temps in the low 80s. No big heat in the extended forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Things are hotting up! Summer is FINALLY arriving as temperatures will rise every day for next week until we hit 86F

Britons are set to enjoy a prolonged run of summer sunshine and warm weather with temperatures increasing every day up to the weekend - when highs of 30C (86F) are expected. The mercury will rise gradually throughout this week with maximums forecast in southern England of 22C (72F) today, 24C (75F) tomorrow, 25C (77F) on Thursday and 27C (81F) on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heat Dome Strikes Back in Western Us This Week

Going into this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted that temperatures will soar across the Intermountain West, with some places perhaps hitting their highest levels of the year thus far. The latter half of the week will see a "hot dome" develop throughout most of the West and High Plains due to...
MONTANA STATE

