Akron, OH

Bodycam shows moments Jayland Walker was fatally shot

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio police released body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of Jayland...

www.msnbc.com

wdrb.com

Police: Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire. Authorities say a Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again. Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The mayor called the June 27 shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community. It isn't yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds.
AKRON, OH
Akron, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Ohio Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
