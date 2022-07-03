Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits with injury

Whitlock (hip) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Assuming Whitlock's inflamed right hip isn't bothering him too much coming out of the workout, he could be cleared to report to one of the Red Sox's minor-league affiliates this weekend to head out on a rehab assignment. Since manager Alex Cora has already confirmed that Whitlock will pitch out of the bullpen once activated from the 15-day injured list, the 26-year-old right-hander will likely only need one or two rehab appearances in the minors to get fully ramped up. Whitlock should operate as a multi-inning, high-leverage reliever for Boston, though both Tanner Houck and John Schreiber could rank ahead of him in the pecking order for save opportunities.
