Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits with injury

This AL East battle should be a good one! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Boston took Game 1 while the Rays bounced back and won Game 2. This rubber match should be interesting as a long-time veteran will go up against a rookie pitcher making his MLB debut. 13 years tell them apart as Corey Kluber is still getting it done at age 36. Brayan Bello debuts for the Red Sox who are looking to fill sports as ace Chris Sale is looming a return. Boston is up by one game on the Rays in the AL East standings and so this proves to be a crucial game for both teams.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO