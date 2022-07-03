ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits with injury

Bogaerts exited Sunday's game against the Cubs in the bottom of the seventh inning with an...

ESPN

Boston's Xander Bogaerts out for Monday's game vs Rays

BOSTON --  Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will not be in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Tampa Bay after leaving a day earlier with a cut on his left thigh that required seven stitches. Manager Alex Cora said the three-time All-Star was pretty sore.. He texted me...
ESPN

Boston Red Sox closer to adding injured veterans Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi back into rotation

BOSTON -- The Red Sox, winners of 10 of their past 15 games, appear to be getting some name-brand reinforcements in their rotation. In his media availability before an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Boston manager Alex Cora had good news on the team's injury front, telling reporters that Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch five innings in a minor league rehabilitation start on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts. And if all goes well, Sale could be called up next week.
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox DFA Hansel Robles to make room for Brayan Bello

Hansel Robles may have have thrown his last pitch in a Boston Red Sox uniform Tuesday night. The Red Sox designated the right-handed reliever for assignment after Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam reports. The move opens up a roster spot for highly-touted pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who is set to make his major league debut Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/6/2022

This AL East battle should be a good one! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Boston took Game 1 while the Rays bounced back and won Game 2. This rubber match should be interesting as a long-time veteran will go up against a rookie pitcher making his MLB debut. 13 years tell them apart as Corey Kluber is still getting it done at age 36. Brayan Bello debuts for the Red Sox who are looking to fill sports as ace Chris Sale is looming a return. Boston is up by one game on the Rays in the AL East standings and so this proves to be a crucial game for both teams.
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts seventh home run

Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a sacrifice fly and a walk in an 8-4 loss to the Rays on Tuesday. Boegarts continued his strong campaign by picking up his seventh home run of the year to go along with an impressive .318 average and .391 OBP in 286 at-bats. Although Boegarts' power isn't his standout feature, he likes to drive the ball at Fenway and is slugging .538 at home this year. The everyday shortstop has been a consistent hitter throughout his career and is living up to his established standards in 2022.
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Who Can Benefit From Coaching Change

It was no secret that Bruce Cassidy would not hold back when talking about some of his players with the media during his time as head coach of the Boston Bruins. Not only was it some of the younger players, but veterans were also called out a different times. It could easily be seen that playing for Cassidy could have been tough on some players.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Starting Thursday's nightcap

Wilson will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Wilson was sent down by Pittsburgh on Sunday but will rejoin the major-league club to make a spot start during Thursday's nightcap. He's had lackluster results over his last five major-league outings and has posted a 10.89 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 20.2 innings during that time.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Confirmed to start Wednesday

The Rockies will call Urena up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Colorado is expected to make the transaction official a few hours prior to the game's 10:10 p.m. ET start time. Urena will be entering the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Since he signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in mid-May, Urena turned in a 7.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Called up Wednesday

Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Lambert will return to the big leagues just two days after being optioned back to Triple-A, as Vince Velasquez (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The reliever owns a 3.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 15.2 innings in nine appearances with the White Sox this season.
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Sitting once again

Votto isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets. Votto will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup after he went 0-for-13 with three walks and five strikeouts over his last four games. Brandon Drury is shifting to first base while Donovan Solano starts at the hot corner.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Could get MLB appearance this week

Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox. Winder...
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Fans seven in Monday's loss

Rodon (7-5) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in an 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven. The southpaw recovered after looked shaky in the early innings, but the Giants' offense couldn't climb out of the hole, and their bullpen kept digging after Rodon left the mound. He tossed 63 of 101 pitches for strikes while seeing his quality start streak end at four. Rodon will take a 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 112:30 K:BB through 91 innings into his next outing.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Faces hitters again

Whitlock (hip) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Assuming Whitlock's inflamed right hip isn't bothering him too much coming out of the workout, he could be cleared to report to one of the Red Sox's minor-league affiliates this weekend to head out on a rehab assignment. Since manager Alex Cora has already confirmed that Whitlock will pitch out of the bullpen once activated from the 15-day injured list, the 26-year-old right-hander will likely only need one or two rehab appearances in the minors to get fully ramped up. Whitlock should operate as a multi-inning, high-leverage reliever for Boston, though both Tanner Houck and John Schreiber could rank ahead of him in the pecking order for save opportunities.
