New Orleans, LA

NOPD looks into weekend of carjacking’s across the city

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) – Three carjacking’s across New Orleans are under investigation according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Two of the jackings happened within an hour of each other. The other happened early Sunday morning.

The first incident happened in New Orleans East in the 6600 block of Virgilian Street just before 2:10 p.m. NOPD said one suspect out of a group of four walked up to a 43-year-old man and demanded his car with a gun in hand.

The four jumped into the white 2015 Buick lacrosse and drove off.

The Second carjacking happened in Lower Algiers at the corner Sullen Place and Cambridge Street Saturday at 3:53 p.m. Police said a 60-year-old woman was approached by a suspect holding a gun and demanding the keys to her car.

The woman gave him the the keys and the suspect drove off in the woman’s 2015 White Buick LaCrosse with the license plate reading 521AIZ, heading towards New Orleans,

The third carjacking took place Sunday in the 7th Ward.

According to police, at 1:24 a.m. two women had just been dropped off via Uber and was walking to their car when they heard a loud knock on the window. The suspect took out a gun and the two women got out of the car.

The suspect drove off in the 2017 grey Honda Accord Sport with the license plate reading 313DRT.

No injuries’ were reported in any of the carjacking’s but all three incidents are currently under investigation.

