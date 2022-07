Two vehicles collided in rural Nipomo early Wednesday morning, killing two men, according to the CHP. Shortly before 5 a.m., a man was driving a Honda Civic northbound on Highway 1 when Cory Hudson of Grover Beach attempted to turn his Dodge Ram left onto Winterhaven Way, directly in the path of the Honda. The Honda and the Dodge collided head-on at the intersection of Highway 1 and Winterhaven Way, close to a Cal Fire station.

NIPOMO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO