Ford didn’t play high school baseball this spring, but he turned in a complete-game performance on the mound against one of the top teams in the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association on June 29. Ford allowed eight hits, didn’t issue any walks and struck out 12 batters, leading the Blazers to a 3-2 victory over Premier Baseball Academy Kirton 18-U at Fox High in Arnold. Ford scored one of the Blazers’ three runs in the bottom of the seventh as the Blazers improved to 8-17.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO