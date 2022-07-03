ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Shelby, or near Cherryville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Gastonia, Kings Mountain, Cherryville, Bessemer City, South Gastonia, Waco, Crowders Mountain State Park, Dallas, Ranlo and Crowders. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Polk; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Rutherford County in western North Carolina Southeastern Polk County in western North Carolina Northern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Columbus to near Spartanburg to 12 miles east of Greenville Downtown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Boiling Springs SC, Duncan, Lyman, Cowpens, Wellford, Inman, Mayo, Roebuck and Chesnee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
POLK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Henderson County in western North Carolina Western Polk County in western North Carolina North central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hendersonville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Valley Hill, Horse Shoe, Tuxedo, North Saluda Reservoir and Edneyville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

