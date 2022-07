Delta Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi serves Williamsburg County and Lower Florence County. Their service area comprises several young people who are eager for an opportunity. Recreation is an area that the youth excel in and spend a great deal of time learning life skills. The brothers of the Delta Rho Chapter learned of Williamsburg County Recreation hosting a youth summit that aims to educate youth on the fundamentals of leadership, finance, career goals, and the importance of an active lifestyle.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO