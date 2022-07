California’s high speed rail project received a boost as its Central Valley segment, running from Bakersfield to Merced, was allocated $4.2 billion in the recently approved state budget. As Jay Barmann reports in SFist, “Governor Gavin Newsom said when he took office that, as a state, we had to focus on finishing this phase first, and hopefully funds for the complicated connection between Bakersfield and Los Angeles, and the also complex San Jose-to-Merced route, will materialize in the coming years.” The California High-Speed Rail Authority approved the 90-mile San Jose-to-Merced segment in April.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO