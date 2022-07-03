ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles Getting Medal Of Freedom: Sports World Reacts

By Andrew Gould
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The White House announced that Biles, along with soccer star Megan Rapinoe, is one of 17 recipients who will get the nation's highest civilian honor....

jerry j
2d ago

she deserves every single thing she gets but what bothers me most is that Biden is giving it to her because the color of her skin look at the people that he's given this to everyone is involved in something that he needs to vote from

Pete Perry
2d ago

The quitter getting rewarded for letting down teammates and the going to marry nfl player,goldigging

Aileen Shulde
2d ago

So now we give a medal for quitting. Her and the president are a joke.

