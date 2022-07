Thor is back on the big screen this week achieving something no other MCU star has managed: a fourth solo movie. Really though, the Thor of the current MCU feels a world away from the Thor of his first two movies with Thor: Ragnarok acting as a soft reboot (of sorts) for the character. Thor: Love and Thunder reteams Chris Hemsworth with Ragnarok's Taika Waititi, so it's not a spoiler to say you can expect more of the same.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO