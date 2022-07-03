ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Four Hurt In Atlantic City Jet Boat Crash, Report Says

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOa6H_0gTuY5dA00
US Coast Guard helicopter flies over Atlantic City. Photo Credit: US Coast Guard Atlantic City Facebook photo

Three children were among four people injured in a jet boat accident in Atlantic City July Fourth weekend, NJ Advance Media reports.

The 24-foot Yamaha jet boat was carrying five people when it struck a submerged metal piling outside of the channel near North Riverside Drive, ejecting three people in the afternoon hours Saturday, July 2, the outlet said citing the US Coast Guard.

None of the victims who were ejected were seriously injured, but one man was hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said. A 29-foot Coast Guard response boat equipped with medical personnel transported the victims to land.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Rock 104.1

Two Killed in Separate Pedestrian-vehicle Crashes in South Jersey

Officials in two municipalities in South Jersey are reporting fatal pedestrian-vehicle crashes that happened on the night of the 4th of July just minutes apart. The Vineland Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and Chestnut Avenue around 9:52 Monday night for the report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Atlantic County: NJSP

Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Atlantic County. Robert McClernan, 60, of Mays Landing, was hit by a Fiat 500L traveling east on Route 322/Black Horse Pike in Folsom, New Jersey State Police said. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Monday, July 4. The...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Atlantic City#Traffic Accident#Nj Advance Media#Yamaha#The Us Coast Guard#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Atlantic City: Police

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Friday, July 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to Kentucky and Pacific avenues for a report of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian. The man, who had not been positively identified, was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Injured In Ocean County Dirt Bike Crash

MANCHESTER – A 22-year-old suffered extensive injuries after losing control of their dirt bike and crashing into a tree, police said. On July 4 around 2:48 p.m., officers were called to Heritage Minerals, also known as Asarco, where they found Deivid Barbosa-Pereira, 22, of Newark, lying in the wooded area ejected from the dirt bike. Barbosa-Pereira suffered extensive leg injuries and was medevaced to Jersey Shore University Hospital for further treatment, police said. He was wearing a helmet.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Shell Explodes On Ocean Barge, Ending Sea Isle City’s Fireworks Show

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – CBS3 is learning more about the explosion on an ocean barge that ended a fireworks display down the shore. The Sea Isle City mayor says a six-inch shell exploded inside its gun tube before it could launch Monday night. It happened about two-thirds of the way through the fireworks show. The crew on the barge was working inside a metal safety box, and no one was injured. The barge and the tug boat safely returned to the dock.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Silver Bay near Birch. A white Hyundai Sonata overturned and at some point came in contact with a parked car and crashed. Medics were requested on an expedited basis.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigating crash that killed teenage pedestrian

An 18-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along a Gloucester County roadway on Friday morning, according to police. A 36-year-old Williamstown man was driving an SUV north on Winslow Road near Huber Avenue in Monroe Township shortly before 9 a.m. when the vehicle struck the Williamstown teen “who was walking north on the same road,” Monroe Township Police said in a release.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Teen Wounded In Shooting: Police

A teenager was wounded in an overnight shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Tuesday, July 5, at 1:17 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a male shot, police said. Police found a 19-year-old victim suffering from a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 24, Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old man was shot to death in Salem City, authorities said. Marquise Coleman, of Salem, was killed near Miller and Carpenter streets shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey. Coleman was taken to Salem Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
SALEM, CT
Shore News Network

Woman Reported Missing in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police are searching for a missing woman in Gloucester Township. According to police, On Friday, Brandi Albano, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of of town. “She was last heard from by family via social media on May 18th, 2022,” police said. “She is...
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating If 2 Police Officers Injured In Fourth Of July Parkway Shooting Were Hit By Stray Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Pilot injured when crop duster airplane crashes in N.J., authorities say

A crop dusting aircraft crashed in a field outside of Bridgeton Saturday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The single-engine plane, a Grumman G-164, had only the pilot aboard when it crashed at about 9:45 a.m. in Hopewell, just west of Bridgeton, the FAA said. A New Jersey State Police...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
306K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy