Lackawanna County, PA

One dead at popular music festival

By Victoria Brousseau, Emily Silvi
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, one person died Sunday afternoon at the Peach Festival at Montage Mountain.

According to the coroner, the individual was found in cardiac arrest.

Onsite medical teams performed CPR, but he was declared dead 30 minutes later.

The death is under investigation by the Lackawanna County Coroner.

WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.

Comments / 10

Gabriella5
2d ago

Probably had heart problems. Why is every death suspicious and need to be investigated? Rest easy!

Reply(1)
4
Veteran offers reward for arrest of memorial vandal

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County veteran is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of the vandal who defaced a veterans monument in Wilkes-Barre over the holiday weekend. Dino Ninotti is a veteran who served in the U.S. military and is offering $75, out of...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Vandals damage school in Lackawanna County

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — There is little activity now at the Newton-Ransom Elementary School near since school is out for the summer. Police believe that is why vandals targeted the school over the weekend. In pictures posted to Facebook by South Abington Township Police, you can see some of...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating 4th of July on the Lehigh River

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Boats filled the Lehigh River in Jim Thorpe as hundreds celebrate Independence Day, paddling down the river. Employees at Pocono whitewater Rafting say It's been like this weekend long. "Fourth of July weekend is normally very busy for us. With the holiday on a Monday,...
JIM THORPE, PA
Luzerne County veterans monument vandalized over holiday weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A veterans monument in Luzerne County was defaced over the holiday weekend. The vandalism was discovered Tuesday morning. The message this vandalism sends to the community speaks volumes in more ways than one. Those in the neighborhood want others to know it’s not ok to deface public property. Vandalism was discovered […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Popular Music#Montage#Accident#Wbre Wyou Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

WIKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Festivities are underway at Kirby Park in Wilkes Barre for the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. It began Monday at noon and Eyewitness News was there with the mayor, businesses, and people. The fireworks show begins Monday night at 9:00.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Efforts to help Plymouth fire victims and their families

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Community members in Luzerne County are coming together to support a family who lost a child and their home in a devastating fire over the weekend. A heartfelt memorial for Ameliya Witten stands along Palmer Street in Plymouth. The six-year-old died after breathing in too much smoke when her house […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

