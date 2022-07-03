One dead at popular music festival

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, one person died Sunday afternoon at the Peach Festival at Montage Mountain.

According to the coroner, the individual was found in cardiac arrest.

Onsite medical teams performed CPR, but he was declared dead 30 minutes later.

The death is under investigation by the Lackawanna County Coroner.

