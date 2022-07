AUSTIN – The Texas General Land Office (GLO) announced Tuesday that the application for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program (HARP) will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022. Applications are currently being reviewed in all eligible counties affected by flooding events in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley in 2018 and 2019, as well as Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019. All potential applicants must submit applications by the deadline to be considered for eligibility so long as funding is available.

