SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It has been exactly 18 years since the body of Catherine Avis was discovered in a rural field outside of Valleyford. Family members say the 40-year-old's remains were so badly decomposed, her body had to be identified through a fingerprint and a tattoo she got in honor of two of her children. The medical examiner could only determine Catherine was the victim of homicidal violence. For years, the case has gone cold.

23 HOURS AGO