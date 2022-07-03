Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 13:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 142 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huachuca City, or 12 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Whetstone, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

