Missoula, MT

ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Lemhi County in east...

www.kulr8.com

montanarightnow.com

Mid-week storm cells on the way

A series of severe thunderstorms should roll over the Missoula Valley and surrounding region starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday. “The Thursday alert really stands out as the highest likelihood for a few strong storms here,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller said on Tuesday. “Each day there will be a fair amount of storms, but it’s those really strong ones we’re worried about.”
MISSOULA, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Granite; Missoula; Powell The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Missoula County in west central Montana Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana West central Powell County in west central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Drummond, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Drummond, Garnet, Hall and Bearmouth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Montana Lady Griz conference basketball schedule announced

MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference released the league's women's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. With the recent departure of Southern Utah from the league, the Big Sky's 10 teams will play an 18-game schedule, with home and road games against the other nine teams. League...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Vehicle crashes cause delays on Homestake Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — Emergency crews cleared two vehicle crashes on Interstate 90 westbound near mile marker 233 on Homestake Pass Tuesday. The first accident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. The second happened around 1:30 p.m. Both crashes caused delays along I-90.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Sudden Closure of Missoula Business, Company Files for Bankruptcy

Another week and another batch of news about Missoula businesses. First, we had the announcement that Bob's Sew & Vac would be closing their doors after 43 years. And on the flip side of things we learned about a new restaurant that will be taking over the old Caffe Dolce location on Brooks Street. As we geared up to celebrate the 4th of July weekend, details started to emerge about the sudden closure of another Missoula business.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

M-80 Chicken expands in time for National Fried Chicken Day

MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, one popular Missoula food truck is expanding with a second truck. M-80 Chicken opened just two years ago. They're already adding another truck to their fleet so they can keep their consistent hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at KettleHouse Brewery, but make it to other popular outings like Out To Lunch and DownTown ToNight.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Moose found munching on tree at the Silver Dollar Saloon

PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - A moose was caught on the roof of the Silver Dollar Saloon at The Ranch at Rock Creek. Assistant General Manager, Linda Walser tells us previous General Manager, Jon Martin caught the photo. An employee walking up the sidewalk noticed the moose munching on an aspen tree.
PHILIPSBURG, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Outdoor Cinema Announces their Summer Lineup of Movies

We're finally to a point where we're having consistent days of good weather. It was a battle but we made it! And now that temperatures have warmed up, it's time to go sit outside and enjoy some movies throughout the summer. North Missoula Community Development Corporation has announced the run of movies that will make up this year's lineup for Missoula Outdoor Cinema.
MISSOULA, MT
alternativemissoula.com

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT

