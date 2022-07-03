ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State wide receiver dies in cliff diving accident

By Landon Reinhardt, Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

EMPORIA ( KSNT ) – Emporia State announced Sunday Brexten Green, a wide receiver on the Hornet football team, died during a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma on July 2.

“It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family,” Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins told ESU Athletics. “Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family.”

Topeka artist looking for answers after downtown mural taken down

Green was set to begin his second year in Emporia after redshirting last season. The 5-foot-10 190 pound wide receiver came to Emporia from Cashion, Oklahoma.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family,” Higgins said in a statement from ESU Athletics.

Emporia State counseling services will be available for members of the football team over Zoom for the rest of the holiday weekend. Players can walk in or schedule an in-person counseling session starting Tuesday, July 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Dylan Edwards keeps his promise to K-State fans

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNT)- When Dylan Edwards committed to Kansas State football on June 23, he told ‘Cats fans he wasn’t coming alone. “Avery Johnson, I’m coming,” Edwards said. “I’m going to bring Avery with me.” Edwards wasn’t lying. Less than two weeks later, Avery Johnson announced he will be a Wildcat, too. The duo is […]
MAIZE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Football
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Green, KS
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kansas Football
KVOE

Annual Fourth of July fireworks show brightens Emporia Sunday night

The city of Emporia lit up the night sky with the annual Fourth of July fireworks display Sunday evening. Once again, Emporia State University hosted the patriotic show with right around 900 fireworks discharged over the course of the 25-minute display. Local pyrotechnician Bernie Toso along with a cadre of volunteers oversaw the event.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by semi-truck on Kansas Turnpike identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a semi-tractor-trailer on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka has been identified. According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the man killed in the incident is Brandon Lummus. The circumstances surrounding his death are still undetermined and will be released at a later […]
KSN News

Kansas Highway Patrol to debut new ‘specialty’ cars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — New Kansas Highway Patrol cars could be headed to a road near you soon. The Kansas Capitol Bureau got a first look at one of KHP’s new “specialty” vehicles. It’s a blue, 2022 Dodge Challenger, which has the agency’s signature logo on the side.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#American Football#Esu Athletics#Redshirting#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Topeka track team sending 33 kids to AAU Junior Olympics

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Team United Stars is breaking its own personal record. After sending 24 kids to the AAU Junior Olympics in 2021, the team has 33 kids going this year. “It’s cool watching all the kids,” TUS athlete Camryn Brown said. “Me and Anesiuila [Gardner] have experienced the Junior Olympics. Others have too. It’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

PRAIRIE STREET WATER MAIN: City of Emporia continuing to divert traffic on Prairie through end of week

Repairs on a damaged water line are complete, however, repairs to city roads will take a bit longer to complete. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson, traffic will continue to be diverted on Prairie Street through the end of the week. This follows a water line break that developed around 2:10 am Tuesday morning after a 20-inch cast-iron pipe failed, lifting a concrete sidewalk slab out of position and bubbling nearby pavement at least five inches.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas wheat crop harvest hit hard by inflation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Even the Kansas wheat crop isn’t immune to inflation and high gas prices. The scorching summer heat isn’t helping things either. The Kansas Wheat Commission reported the wheat crop for this year is below average. A wet fall limited planting near Shawnee County while a dry winter and early spring destroyed some of what was planted in other parts of the state. This caused lower yields and higher protein levels across the board.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Emporia gazette.com

Annual fireworks display dazzles Emporia

The city of Emporia's annual fireworks display brought smiles and cheers to the city Sunday night. Loud booms, sparkling fountains and more filled the air above a filled Welch Stadium. City crews spent much of Sunday preparing for the show. Residents who still have fireworks on hand can discharge them...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Staying safe, informed at Country Stampede

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Staying safe and informed just got easier if you’re going to Country Stampede, one of Topeka’s biggest summertime events. Everbridge Nixle Alerts is a notifications system that can provide attendees, responders and workers with instant information about weather, safety, emergency traffic alerts and concert information. Anyone can sign up for the messages […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Person killed on turnpike, hit by semi

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an incident on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka. Multiple reports came into the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office about a crash on SE Interstate 470 Turnpike Wednesday morning. KSNT confirmed calls about the crash began to come into dispatch around 10:37 a.m. Law enforcement confirmed that a semi-tractor-trailer […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival at Reynolds Lodge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their 25th annual Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival on July 4th at Reynolds Lodge, Lake Shawnee, in Topeka.   The festival is free to attend and is produced through community support and donations. This year there are 7 blues bands, several food trucks, craft vendors, a classic car show, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Geary Co. rescuers handle 3 close calls on Milford Lake

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. authorities say injuries were avoided in three close calls on Milford Lake over the past two days. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says all three incidents involved disabled boats taking on water. They happened Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, July 3 and 4.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Formula Sun Grand Prix tests endurance and engineering

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Solar cars from all over the United States and Canada are converging on Heartland Motorsports Park this week. “This is the first day of the Formula Sun Grand Prix. These teams have been here for the last four days going through a process we call scrutineering which is a full inspection of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Boating incidents keep rescuers busy at Kansas lake

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Several incidents involving boaters on a Kansas lake over the Fourth of July kept crews busy. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, staffed by Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies and Junction City Fire Department EMT/Swift Water Rescue, responded to three incidents at Milford Lake on July 3 and July 4.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

GO Topeka announces new platform coming to the Capital City

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The ASTRA Innovation Center Campus was the stage for a press conference Wednesday morning for GO Topeka to announce the launch of a new platform. GO Topeka announced the launch of Kansas Innovation Dealroom, a digital platform designed to track startups in Northeast Kansas to evaluate how the ecosystem evolves over time. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy