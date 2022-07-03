Racing Community Loses One of Their Own In UTV Crash In Becker County
By TJ Nelson
kvrr.com
3 days ago
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County...
One person has died following an ATV accident in Minnesota’s Becker County. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night around 10:15… deputies responded to an UTV crash in Holmesville Township. Twenty-seven-year-old Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo was northbound on Northeast Rock Lake Road with a...
(Frazee, MN) -- A West Fargo couple has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Becker County Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol, along with help from the Becker County Sheriff's Office, says 73-year-old Brian Irving and his wife, Beverly, were headed eastbound on Highway 87 in Evergreen Township around 6 p.m. when they struck a deer at milepost 13.
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A man and woman were both hurt in a boating accident over the weekend in Otter Tail County. The Sheriff's Office says that they received reports of a crash involving a boat near the Rush Lake Access Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a fractured ankle and a woman with broken ribs.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A body is found near the shoreline of the Red River in Moorhead by children. It happened around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon near 10th Street North. Police say the body was in the water for “a significant period of time.” Police say property found on the body leads them to believe it’s a man.
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- The Upper Midwest racing community is mourning the loss of 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo. He was killed Friday night in an A-T-V crash northeast of Detroit Lakes. Authorities say Arneson died at the scene. His passenger, a 29-year-old Mahnomen man, had non-life-threatening injuries. Becker County...
(Otter Tail County, MN)--Authorities say that three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place just after noon on Sunday on Highway 78 near County Road 72 in Everts Township. Minnesota State Patrol says two pickups going opposite direction collided. One of the three injured was airlifted to a hospital, and a second person was treated at a hospital. No word on the condition of the third victim.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local authorities often prepare for many firework-related calls over the Fourth of July weekend. But West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said this year their firework call amount went down. He said they received 32 calls about fireworks from Friday, July 1st to Tuesday, July 5th.
(Becker County, MN) -- A North Dakota man is dead after he crashed his UTV Friday night in Becker County, Minnesota. Local authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson and a passenger were riding along Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the Fargo resident lost control of the vehicle, causing it to stray off the pavement and overturn before slamming into a tree sometime before 10 p.m.
PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 78 at County Road 72 near Battle Lake just after noon. Troopers say a GMC Canyon driven by 55-year-old Tony Robert Gerlach was traveling southbound on Highway 78 while a Ford F150, driven by 29-year-old Turner Mark Blaufuss was traveling northbound on the roadway when the vehicles collided.
(Battle Lake, MN)--Three people have reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County over the weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 78 and County Road 72, north of Battle Lake. A GMC Canyon, driven by Tony Robert Gerlach, 55,...
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation.
FARGO (KFGO) – Police arrested a West Fargo man late Tuesday night who tried to get away on a bicycle. An officer attempted to stop 29-year-old Nicholas Peltier near the intersection of 13th Ave. and 34th St. S. He was riding his bike without a headlamp. Police say Peltier tried to get away by riding behind buildings and through yards. He was eventually arrested with the help of other officers.
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo community is remembering a local racer. Authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson died in a UTV crash in Becker County on Friday. Officials say Arneson and a passenger were riding on Rock Lake Road near Detroit Lakes when the vehicle left the road, struck a tree, and rolled over. The passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pastor Calvin (Cal) Thompson unexpectedly passed away at his home in Moorhead on Saturday, July 2. Pastor Cal started serving as a chaplain with Fargo Police in February 2022. In a post on Facebook, Fargo PD writes:. Cal served as youth pastor in Wheaton,...
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
(Polk County, MN) -- No injuries were reported after a home caught fire Sunday evening in Mcintosh. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that they received initial calls just after 8 p.m. Sunday evening for reports of a home catching fire. When they arrived on scene, the house at 220 State Street Southwest was fully engulfed in flames.
MCINTOSH, MINNESOTA (KVRR) – A homeowner needs somewhere else to stay following a fire in McIntosh, Minnesota. First responders were sent to the 200 block of State Street Southwest around 10:15 Sunday night. They found the home fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner got out of the house by...
(Fargo, ND) -- One man is in custody after reportedly shooting a man in Fargo on Independence Day. The Fargo Police Department says 22-year-old Kyle Lovass called them early Monday, claiming he had shot someone at his home at the Countryside Trailer Court. The 24-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries from the incident.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 4:58 A.M. on July 5th, Fargo police received a report from an individual on 8th Ave. N. of a green laser being used. The caller also said they saw a male with a raised handgun fire a round into the air. Police say...
Comments / 0