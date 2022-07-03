Antwan Horfee and TOPSAFE Release 'Menko Boys Gold Pack'

Q: I’ve heard that purple was called the royal color because purple dye used to be scarce. Why didn’t people just combine blue and red? Dan Warnock | Baker City, Oregon. Many purples in historic fabrics are, in fact, the result of coloring a fabric with a blue dye, like indigo or woad, and a red dye, like madder. But the “Tyrian purple” associated with royalty—believed to have originated in Phoenicia (modern Lebanon) as early as 1200 B.C.—was made by extracting mucus from snails found along the Mediterranean Sea through an expensive, labor-intensive process. Ancient writings suggest this dye was desirable not only for its brilliant hue, but also for its ability to stay colorfast over time. Similar sea snails are found across the world, and some cultures, like the Mixtec weavers in Oaxaca, Mexico, still use them for dyes today. —Jennifer Cohlman Bracchi, head librarian, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.

