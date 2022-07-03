ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Antwan Horfee and TOPSAFE Release 'Menko Boys Gold Pack'

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing the Parisian artist’s fascination with the traditional Japanese card game. Back in December, TOPSAFE released a book featuring Parisian artist Antwan Horfee’s fascination with Japanese Menko cards. For those unfamiliar, Menko is a traditional Japanese game that dates back over 250 years....

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Ian Strange Releases First Monograph

Featuring all of his photographic, film, and installation works from the past 15 years. In anticipation of his upcoming exhibition at the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial in Cincinnati, Ian Strange has released his first ever monograph. Published by Damiani and FotoFocus, the book is the first comprehensive survey on the Australian...
CINCINNATI, OH
hypebeast.com

GUESS Originals Remixes Collegiate Attire for Summer 2022

GUESS Originals is back for the Summer 2022 season with a new offering that remixes collegiate styles. By referencing archival ’90s styles, GUESS Originals’ latest collection fuses the collegiate narrative with its vintage heritage. Highlights of the collection include white mesh jerseys with blue GUESS detailing, ribbed crew neck knitwear with contrasting collar details and graphic print short-sleeve button-down shirts. True to GUESS Originals, the collection is also outfitted with the brand’s signature denim styles in an assortment of washes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

PEN & PAPER: JAKE FOREMAN

We’ve all heard the expression: glass half empty, glass half full. For those who need a better visual, Jake Foreman is there to illustrate the point. Based in Adelaide, the Australian tattoo artist, illustrator and designer has built a cult following on Instagram for his cheerful work that can be equated to text-based hymns that met the anxious adult needing a push in the right direction. Through vibrant colors, universally recognizable characters, along with stippled gradients and textures, Foreman creates surreal compositions that feel like a refreshing take on the often-stigmatized world of psychedelic art.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Art#Zine#Parisian#Japanese#Western#The Gold Pack
The Guardian

The revolution will be televised: why we are witnessing a big-boss backlash

The cultural zeitgeist around work is changing. Last week, many of us will have been frantically adjusting our journeys amid nationwide train strikes. If the transport gods were merciful, we will have got home in time for the latest episode of Sherwood, a twisty drama about the legacy of the miners’ strike. You may have just finished Apple TV’s Severance, which depicts a future where work is so bleak the only way it can get done is by creating alternate versions of ourselves. Now we have Minions: Rise of Gru which asks if there is a place in today’s world for a morally compromised but lovable boss supported by a legion of subservient, amorphous workers.
TV & VIDEOS
Smithonian

Why Was Purple the Color of Royalty? And More Questions From Our Readers

Q: I’ve heard that purple was called the royal color because purple dye used to be scarce. Why didn’t people just combine blue and red? Dan Warnock | Baker City, Oregon. Many purples in historic fabrics are, in fact, the result of coloring a fabric with a blue dye, like indigo or woad, and a red dye, like madder. But the “Tyrian purple” associated with royalty—believed to have originated in Phoenicia (modern Lebanon) as early as 1200 B.C.—was made by extracting mucus from snails found along the Mediterranean Sea through an expensive, labor-intensive process. Ancient writings suggest this dye was desirable not only for its brilliant hue, but also for its ability to stay colorfast over time. Similar sea snails are found across the world, and some cultures, like the Mixtec weavers in Oaxaca, Mexico, still use them for dyes today. —Jennifer Cohlman Bracchi, head librarian, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.
BAKER CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
hypebeast.com

ASICS Releases Two More HN2-S PROTOBLAST Colorways

Despite the fact that Kiko Kostadinov is no longer doing official collaborations with. , he still lends a helping hand with the Japanese sportswear brand’s inline collections. And one of the newer offerings that was brought to fruition this year is the HN2-S PROTOBLAST, and while its catalog has expanded at a rather slow pace, it’s ready to proffer up more colorways for the Summer. Shortly after being released in collaborative form alongside Andersson Bell, the sporty model has now released in two more colorways.
APPAREL
UPI News

Italian man amasses collection of 12,402 different Pepsi cans

July 6 (UPI) -- The Italian owner of the world's largest collection of Pepsi cans broke his own Guinness World Record when his current total was verified as including 12,402 different cans. Christian Cavaletti originally earned the Guinness World Record for largest collection of Pepsi cans in March 2004, when...
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Defining Genres: How Director Stephen Fung Looks to Fuse Cinematic Storytelling With Web3

Stephen Fung is a man that’s known for his work as a filmmaker. Those familiar with Asia’s film scene, especially in the Hong Kong martial arts and police drama category would have heard the name – he’s starred in over 40 films including such titles as Gen-X Cops, 2002, and House of Fury, to name a few. Moving off-camera, Fung’s recent efforts have led him to see more of a directorial role, working on TV series like AMC’s Into the Badlands and Netflix’s Wu Assassins.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Converse Sponge Crater CX Arrives in an All-Black Iteration

Following the release of its A-COLD-WALL* collaboration which saw the Converse Sponge Crater arrive in a “Dark Grey/Tangerine Tango,” the silhouette is arriving in an all-black iteration for the summer. The latest style sees the Converse Sponge Crater CX continue to take bring comfort to an all-new level,...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Bodega Taps Larry June for Its New Balance 574 Legacy "Internationally Known" Campaign

Throughout the course of 2022 thus far, Bodega has heavily leaned into the collaborative realm, especially on the footwear front. After linking up with ASICS for a Summer-friendly GEL-MC PLUS team-up, the streetwear retailer is now aligning with New Balance to manufacture a 574 Legacy collection inspired by the principle of being “internationally known and locally respected.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

A First Look at the Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX "Off-Noir"

For 2022, Jordan Brand has kept a steady flow coming of new offerings from its iconic Air Jordan series. A key player in this has been the Air Jordan 5. Landing in colorways such as the collaborative “Jade” with CLOT and a simplistic “Concord,” the Air Jordan 5 continues to be a go-to silhouette for Jordan Brand. Now, the model is outfitted with a GORE-TEX treatment designed to take on the elements.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 36 Low Releases in "White Iridescent" for Summer 2022

The Jordan Brand is coming through with a pair of crisp, clean “White Iridescent” colorway for the coveted Air Jordan 36 Low. The offering sees the classic low-top silhouette dressed in a white base with metallic silver detailing makeup, paired with iridescent detailing. The minimal color scheme also features a Jacquard Leno-Weave upper for extra durability, all taied together with a TPU ribbon. For extra comfort, the shoe comes equipped with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit directly placed on the upper and stacked with a Zoom Air unit at the base of the forefoot. On top of the added level of comfort, the shoe gives athletes a better sense of the ground to improve responsiveness.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 37 Officially Unveiled by Jordan Brand

For nearly every year since 1985, Nike has released a new model in its legendary Air Jordan line. Given the immense popularity of the series, the Swoosh established the Jordan Brand label in 1997 to push the collaborative pairing of Nike and Michael Jordan to its limits. While countless colorways have been developed by Jordan Brand, the numbered Air Jordan series now hits a total of 37 entries with the introduction of the Air Jordan 37.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here's How Hajime Sorayama Inspired the Look of RoboCop

Season 3 of Netflix‘s The Movies That Made Us goes over some interesting facts about 1987’s RoboCop in Episode 4. While many fans of the franchise have heard of how the works of Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama inspired the look of the science fiction action, it was never divulged just how crucial Sorayama’s work was to the film.
MOVIES
ARTnews

KAWS Drawing Graces the Cover of New York Magazine

Click here to read the full article. An illustration by American artist and designer KAWS, also known as Brian Donnelly, graced the cover of New York Magazine this week. The pen drawing, which makes use of the artist’s infamous cartoon character, takes “cancel culture” as its inspiration. The magazine’s cover story, for which KAWS was commissioned, explores the reality of cancel culture among American high school students, “where calls for accountability for bad behavior can often spiral into bullying, false accusations, and permanent ostracization,” the publication wrote in an Instagram post. In the cover story, writer Elizabeth Weil delves into the experiences...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Series Will Be "1000% Different," Duffer Brothers Say

While one season remains before the official conclusion of Stranger Things, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer are already developing a spinoff to the flagship show. But in response to rumors that the forthcoming series will center on existing characters from the original show, the Duffer Brothers have revealed that the spinoff will have a much more distant connection to its predecessor.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy