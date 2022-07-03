Chicago police say missing man Edgar Martinez may need medical attention

A Park Ridge family says their 14-year-old son was pinned to the sidewalk, a knee pressed against his back, by an off-duty Chicago police officer who thought the boy had stolen his son’s bicycle. The boy’s mother, Nicole Nieves, said she believes the incident last Friday evening was racially...
CHICAGO - A woman was charged with stabbing another woman last June in the Bucktown neighborhood. Shaynella Williams, 38, is accused cutting a 23-year-old woman with a sharp object on June 18 in the 1700 block of West North Avenue, police said. Williams was arrested Tuesday in the East Garfield...
CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was outside around 6 a.m. in the 300 block of East 57th Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said. He was transported to the University of...
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a threat that was made to Brookfield Zoo Tuesday. The female suspect was located at her home in Chicago Wednesday, and voluntarily agreed to go to the Brookfield Police Department for further questioning, police said. She has been charged...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear," Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation.
CHICAGO -- Seventy one people were shot , eight fatally, in 4th of July holiday weekend shootings across the city, Chicago police said. Last year, 19 people were killed and more than 100 people were shot over the long Fourth of July weekend. The toll was lower than last year,...
CHICAGO — At least one person was killed, two injured, during a party on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of S. Evans in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said many people were attending a party inside a residence when...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot and one was killed at a house party early Tuesday morning in West Woodlawn, Chicago police said. A large number of people were at a party just after 2:50 a.m. in the 6600-block of South Evans Avenue when an unknown suspect began shooting, hitting three people, according to CPD.
A robber stole wigs from a Wicker Park store and repeatedly zapped the business’s 77-year-old owner with a stun gun on Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. at Heads and Threads, 1254 North Milwaukee. The offender walked into the store, but was quickly recognized by the owner...
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Berwyn man faces weapon charges after allegedly firing shots out of his car window. Nacurvie K. Smith, 56, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. At 2:06 a.m. Monday, ISP received a call that a victim...
CHICAGO - A boy was hit in the shoulder by a bullet falling from the sky Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 5-year-old was in the backyard of his residence around 10:10 p.m. when he felt pain in his right shoulder in the 4300 block of West Crystal Street, police said.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade Monday confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in Highland Park and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there. New...
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday morning from the Logan Square neighborhood. Michael McGowan was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North Haussen Court, according to a CPD missing person alert. He...
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting during a party Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. People were crowded inside a residence partying around 2:52 a.m. when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO - Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Highland Park Tuesday night after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade killed seven and wounded dozens of others. Harris called the shooting "senseless" and offered prayers to the community. "Well to the community of Highland Park, I bring...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Calumet City men were charged in connection with a Loop incident in which crowds surrounded a Chicago police squad car and hurled fireworks at the vehicle, while officers were inside. Jiovanni Araujo, 19; Yair Cruz-Roman, 19; and Guillermo Mota Jr., 19 face a variety of charges,...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The second victim of Monday’s mass shooting at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, near Chicago has been identified. Jacki Sundheim, a devout Jewish synagogue attendee, was identified by the North Shore Congregation Israel where she attended. "It is with immeasurable sadness that...
