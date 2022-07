While the building that once housed it has been destroyed to make way for a Cookout, the vault that once stood in the former bank building is still standing — for now. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said previously he expects the restaurant will open either later this year or early next year. The site is located off North Lincoln Avenue and East Jackson Boulevard at 150 N. Lincoln, near the Jonesborough Pizza Parlor and the Old Towne Pancake House.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO