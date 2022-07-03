ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Local families celebrating July 4th weekend with picnics in the park

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UvQV_0gTuOUaE00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A picnic in the park has always been a holiday weekend tradition.

As it was Sunday at Forest Park in Springfield. Families gathered to celebrate the Sunday before Independence day. The park providing the shade and the picnic tables for this most delightful of holiday gatherings.

One Springfield family used the occasion to honor the memory of their mother, who had died since their last reunion at the park a year ago.

“Just enjoying this beautiful summer day, in honor of our last one past 4th of July weekend,” said Steven Cruz.

The fourth of July weekend picnic had always held a special significance for this family. They plan to continue honoring their mom at each succeeding event they attend at the park during future holidays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield celebrates July 4 with festival, fireworks (photos)

SPRINGFIELD — Riverfront Park, site of the annual Star Spangled Springfield celebration, was crowded with visitors well before the event officially began at 6 p.m. There were several visitors who had previously attended Star Spangled Springfield, but there were also some newcomers who were delighted to have stopped by before the event’s main attraction, the yearly fireworks display.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
thereminder.com

Breathe Free Ride Hard motorcycle run at Moose Club in Chicopee on July 17

CHICOPEE – Calling all riders. Come for a day of fun and fundraising as the Breathe Free Ride Hard for CF (Cystic Fibrosis) motorcycle run sets off from the Chicopee Moose Club Family Center, 244 Fuller Rd., on July 17. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for all bikes, with kickstands up at 12 p.m. for an approximately one-hour run. The after party, also slated for the Moose Club grounds, begins at 1 p.m.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow celebrates with annual Fourth of July parade

The park already started filling up in the afternoon with people staking out their spots to get the best view of the fireworks which start at 9:30 p.m. Six Flags New England holding biggest Fourth of July celebration yet. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Monday night, the park will have fireworks...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Tables#Forest Park#Picnics#Independence Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
westernmassnews.com

People gathering early for this year’s Star Spangled Springfield

The park already started filling up in the afternoon with people staking out their spots to get the best view of the fireworks which start at 9:30 p.m. East Longmeadow celebrates with annual Fourth of July parade. Updated: 6 hours ago. Residents came out to celebrate Independence Day after Sunday...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

EMTs and paramedics help revive dog after Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanks to the hard work of EMTs and paramedics with AMR Springfield, a dog was saved from a house fire on Webster Street. According to officials, the dog came out of the house unresponsive and extremely hot. When AMR crews, who were on-scene, were alerted of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Preparations underway for demolition of Civic Center garage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Site preparation will begin soon for the demolition of the Civic Center parking garage in Springfield. According to the Springfield Department of Public Works, roadway barricades will be installed and some traffic patterns will change. Among those changes include that the westbound lane of Bruce Landon...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Donations sought to help those displaced by Holyoke building fire

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community effort is underway to help the 25 people who lost everything in a fire in Holyoke last week. They’re looking for donations of all sorts, including places to live. “So right now, it’s their basic needs that we are looking for donations, especially...
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy