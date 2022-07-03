Paralympic gold medalist Joseph Woodke returns to Port Hope for Fourth of July parade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 87-year-old man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Independence Day. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on M-65, near Rollway Road in Plainfield Township. Police said the driver, a resident of East Tawas, was travelling southbound when he lost control of the motorcycle, drove off the road and into a wooded area.

EAST TAWAS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO