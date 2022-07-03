ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run and is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect.

According to police, the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at the intersection of Cowardin Avenue and Bainbridge Street.

A woman was trying to cross the road when she was hit by what witnesses described as an older dark purple or blue sedan with distinctive wheel rims. It is believed that the car has sustained damage to the front and was headed north on Cowardin Avenue after the crash.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

