Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera took another step toward earning a 12th All-Star bid, and his first since 2016, on the merits of his play in 2022. Cabrera hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning and had a third RBI on a sacrifice fly to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 8-2 on Wednesday, completing a four-game sweep against their AL Central rivals for the first time since 2013. Cabrera, who early this season became the seventh player with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, moved past Dave Winfield into a tie for 17th with Rafael Palmeiro on baseball’s all-time list with 1,835 RBIs. The 39-year-old from Venezuela might be given a spot in the Midsummer Classic on July 19 in Los Angeles by the commissioner’s office based on the career he has had.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 MINUTES AGO