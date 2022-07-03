ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barrow, Clarke, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Morgan; Oconee; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oconee County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia North central Morgan County in north central Georgia Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bogart, or 7 miles northwest of Watkinsville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watkinsville, Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, Westgate Park, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Eastville, Barnett Shoals, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Farmington and Bear Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Macon's weather radio transmitter knocked off-air

MACON, Ga. — The National Weather Service's weather radio transmitter located at the Georgia Forestry Commission in Macon is offline. It went offline late Sunday night as storms rolled through Macon-Bibb County. The tower transmits weather alerts to NOAA weather radios in Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Houston, Macon, Monroe, Peach,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Lake Tobesofkee’s ‘Sparks Over the Park’ makes return

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lake Tobesofkee held its first Sparks Over the Park Fourth of July celebration Monday after two years of not holding the event due to the pandemic. Families were out enjoying the weather and being together. Frank Stewart started setting up at 11 a.m. He told...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Westbound exit ramp blocked on I-16 at the GEICO exit in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A semi-truck is blocking the I-16 westbound exit ramp in Macon near GEICO, according to a post from the Georgia Department of Transportation 511 site. The photo shows the truck being pulled by a tow truck. All lanes are currently closed. The GDOT website said the...
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Elizabeth Durden House, 1840s, Emanuel County

Local historians have referred to this as the Barwick House but it is best known as the Elizabeth Durden House. Elizabeth Ann Barwick Durden (16 December 1820-20 December 1909) was the daughter of Nathan B. Barwick, Sr., (3 August 1782-5 April 1868) and Elizabeth Whiddon Barwick (1782?-October 1880). Theirs was a large and prosperous family of pioneer settlers who came to Emanuel County (Bulloch, at the time), from Dubose Ferry, South Carolina, circa 1810. His obituary noted that he lived in the fork of the Ohoopee River and that he was buried on the land on which he lived, which is not this property. Elizabeth Ann Barwick married William Durden (15 August 1817-October 1864) in 1838 and they likely built the house soon thereafter. They had 12 children, 11 of whom lived to adulthood.
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Crews battle fires at apartment unit, 3 houses in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Fire Department crews responded to four structure fires within four hours of each other Monday night. According to Assistant Chief Brandon Sisa, they all started because of lightning strikes. He says the first one happened around 8:15 p.m. at an apartment unit at...
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 27- July 3)

MACON, Ga. — 1. St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 | Here are this year's winners!. The home, which is located at 605 Woodlands Blvd. in Kathleen has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 2,700 square feet. Other amenities include his and her walk-in closets, an all-brick exterior and coffered ceilings with exposed beams. It has an estimated value of around $400K.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Crash on Mercer University Drive leaves car split in two

MACON, Ga. — A driver on Mercer University Dr. got into a wreck after they lost control of their car. Reporter Anthony Montalto was at the scene and saw it happen. A burgundy colored Honda was traveling east on Mercer University Drive, and the driver reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a red light.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man and a woman who are wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred early Wednesday. It happened at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were identified as Raymond...
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate workers at Georgia jail have Fourth of July cookout

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. - Inmates in Washington County celebrated Independence Day with a cookout. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Monday Residential Substance Abuse Treatment participants and inmate workers prepared the meal for all the jail's inmates. The sheriff's office shared photos of workers on a large grill making burgers....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Watson Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident at Hickory Street near Watson Boulevard. According to a release from the police department, a vehicle hit the man just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. He was crossing Watson Boulevard when he was hit in the westbound outside lane. There is no information about the vehicle that hit him.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRDW-TV

Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend. Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man killed in Warner Robins hit and run

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was killed Tuesday night in what police are calling a hit and run. According to a release from the Warner Robins police department officers were dispatched to Watson Blvd. at Hickory Street just before 10pm where a male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Watson. The victim’s identity has not been released and no description of the vehicle is available at this time.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

