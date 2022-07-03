ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Unicoi County in east Tennessee Northern Carter County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Hill, or 7 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Elizabethton, Oak Grove, Central, Walnut Hill, Hampton, Pine Crest and Spurgeon. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 19 and 30. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 61 and 66, and between mile markers 68 and 72. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Box Butte, Buffalo, Cherry, Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Box Butte; Buffalo; Cherry; Cheyenne; Custer; Dawes; Dawson; Deuel; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garden; Gosper; Grant; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Phelps; Red Willow; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 427 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BOX BUTTE BUFFALO CHERRY CHEYENNE CUSTER DAWES DAWSON DEUEL FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARDEN GOSPER GRANT HALL HARLAN HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PHELPS RED WILLOW SHERIDAN SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinnacle to near East Bend to Yadkinville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville and Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Rutherford County in western North Carolina Southeastern Polk County in western North Carolina Northern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Columbus to near Spartanburg to 12 miles east of Greenville Downtown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Spartanburg, Boiling Springs SC, Duncan, Lyman, Cowpens, Wellford, Inman, Mayo, Roebuck and Chesnee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bedford, City of Lynchburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS and HAIL. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; City of Lynchburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN APPOMATTOX...NORTHEASTERN CAMPBELL...NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...AND SOUTHERN AMHERST COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Glasgow to near Madison Heights to near Coleman Falls, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Amherst Bent Creek Concord Big Island Forest and Rustburg. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dinwiddie, Prince George, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dinwiddie; Prince George; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...NORTH CENTRAL SUSSEX AND EAST CENTRAL DINWIDDIE COUNTIES At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carson, or 7 miles southwest of Disputanta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sussex around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Newville, Richard Bland College, Templeton, Booker and Reams. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS and HAIL. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Campbell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN APPOMATTOX...NORTHEASTERN CAMPBELL...NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...AND SOUTHERN AMHERST COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Glasgow to near Madison Heights to near Coleman Falls, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Amherst Bent Creek Concord Big Island Forest and Rustburg. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BOYD...GREENUP...CARTER...NORTHWESTERN GALLIA SOUTHERN JACKSON AND CENTRAL LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 506 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Clarktown to 6 miles southwest of Letitia to Goddard, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ashland, Ironton, Jackson, Grayson, Coal Grove, Olive Hill, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Lake Vesuvius, Carter Caves State Park, Grayson Lake State Park, Greenup, Coalton, Gesling, Greenbo Lake, Oldtown, Naples, Load, Letitia and Gallia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Jessamine; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CLARK...EASTERN JESSAMINE...SOUTHEASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 510 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Reynoldsville to near Harris Ferry, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Winchester, Harris Ferry, North Middletown, Goffs Corner, Lyndale, Redhouse, Jackson Ferry, Mina, Locust Grove and Hunt. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Larue, Marion, Nelson, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Larue; Marion; Nelson; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Nelson County in central Kentucky Central Larue County in central Kentucky Northwestern Marion County in central Kentucky Northern Taylor County in central Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hodgenville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Nelson, central Larue, northwestern Marion and northern Taylor Counties, including the following locations Saint Francis, Gethsemane, Athertonville, Boundary Oak, Attilla, Howardstown, Dant, Stiles, Gleanings and Holy Cross. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LARUE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Menifee, Morgan, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Fleming; Menifee; Morgan; Powell; Rowan The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Powell County in east central Kentucky Northwestern Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky Bath County in east central Kentucky Menifee County in east central Kentucky Southeastern Fleming County in east central Kentucky Rowan County in east central Kentucky Northwestern Elliott County in east central Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waltz to Howards Mill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Waltz around 520 PM EDT. Triplett around 525 PM EDT. Olympia Springs around 535 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Haldeman and Frenchburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:14:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-08 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley RED FLAG WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 Potential for abundant lightning continues in the forecast area with the thermal trough lying from the AlCan Border Crossing to just east of Arctic Village, then west across the Arctic Plain. The thermal trough will rotate to the west and northwest Thursday. Potential for 3000 to 5000 lightning strokes a day through Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR MIDDLE TANANA VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...Middle Tanana Valley. * TIMING...Until Midnight Thursday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...West 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...75 to 82. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:14:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-08 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior RED FLAG WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 Potential for abundant lightning continues in the forecast area with the thermal trough lying from the AlCan Border Crossing to just east of Arctic Village, then west across the Arctic Plain. The thermal trough will rotate to the west and northwest Thursday. Potential for 3000 to 5000 lightning strokes a day through Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...East of Manley Hot Springs. * TIMING...Until Midnight Thursday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...West 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...72 to 81. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Crawford FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Ohio, including the following counties, Crawford, Marion and Morrow. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mount Gilead, Galion, Cardington, Waldo, Chesterville, Sparta, Caledonia, Edison, Marengo, Fulton, Iberia and Shauck. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anderson; Morgan; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Morgan, northwestern Anderson and south central Scott Counties through 600 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Wartburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wartburg, Sunbright, Rosedale, Frozen Head State Park, Petros and Coalfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barrow, Clarke, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Morgan; Oconee; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oconee County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia North central Morgan County in north central Georgia Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bogart, or 7 miles northwest of Watkinsville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watkinsville, Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, Westgate Park, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Eastville, Barnett Shoals, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Farmington and Bear Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky Southeastern Greenup County in northeastern Kentucky West central Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Eastern Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Mason County in western West Virginia Central Cabell County in central West Virginia Northwestern Wayne County in western West Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Oak Hill to near Lake Vesuvius to Naples, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Jackson, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Coal Grove, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Wayne, Rio Grande, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Rutland, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Lake Vesuvius, Barboursville and Kenova. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 181 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Hamilton; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Warren County in southwestern Ohio * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 108 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loveland, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Mason, Norwood, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery, Madeira, Milford, Deer Park, Mariemont, Terrace Park, Batavia, Camp Dennison, Highpoint, Remington, Plainville, Concorde Hills and Kings Island. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 8 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

