Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dinwiddie; Prince George; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...NORTH CENTRAL SUSSEX AND EAST CENTRAL DINWIDDIE COUNTIES At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carson, or 7 miles southwest of Disputanta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sussex around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Newville, Richard Bland College, Templeton, Booker and Reams. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO