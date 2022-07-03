ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The one lesson I've learned from life: Steph McGovern, 40, says that being on tv doesn't make you special

By Richard Barber
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Steph McGovern, 40, a former business reporter, spent eight years on BBC Breakfast before fronting Channel 4's daily lunchtime show, Steph's Packed Lunch. She lives in the North East of England with her TV executive girlfriend and their two-year-old daughter.

The key motivator for me is authenticity. Always try to be true to yourself while remembering that no one is either better or worse than you.

Treat absolutely everyone the same and you'll do fine. I have friends from all walks of life and all ages and I value each one in the same way.

Steph McGovern, pictured, says that her key motivator is authenticity and trying to be true to herself while remembering that no one is better or worse than her 

My dad, Eamonn, a professional artist, has been teaching me how to paint, something I never thought was possible. I assumed you had to have innate talent in the first place, but I'm amazed at what I'm achieving. One landscape is so good, it's hanging on a wall at home.

It would never, ever cross my mind that I was in some way better than someone else because I'm on the telly. This was dinned into me at my state school in Middlesbrough where we were taught that we all have gifts and that we were all equal.

It was a tough area. One lad's father was a hitman; another's was a career burglar.

But both boys went on to do really well in life with brilliantly worthwhile jobs that put mine to shame.

Every member of my team at work is as important as the next person. There is no hierarchy.

The runner on the show is just as valued as me. In just the same way, titles or wealth are absolutely irrelevant in my opinion.

My parents weren't pushy with me and I'm not going to be with my daughter. The only thing I'm keen to impress on her is that she should be kind and work hard. I don't care if she's top of the class. I just want her to be happy.

  • Steph is supporting the #GenerationWOW campaign powered by Specsavers Home Visits in association with u3a. To find out more, visit specsavers.co.uk/generation-wow

Comments / 0

