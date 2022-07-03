ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Historic New England Ski Resort is Changing Its ‘Insensitive’ Name

By Jolana Miller
 3 days ago
This popular Vermont ski resort, which is teaming with dirt bike enthusiasts and hikers in the off-season, will announce a new name by the end of the summer, if not sooner. It's time, according to the website for the Suicide Six Ski Resort and Recreation area known as S6 or Suicide...

Comments / 1

