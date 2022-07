Astros LF Yordan Alvarez had another stellar outing in Houston's 9-7 win over the Royals. He finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two runs. It was Alvarez' 25th home run this season. That ties him with Kyle Schwarber for second in the majors behind only Aaron Judge. He also picked up an outfield assist, throwing out Hunter Dozier trying to score on a sac-fly when the game was still in doubt in the 8th inning. Alvarez is slashing .313 and leads all of baseball with a 1.076 OPS.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO