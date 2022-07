MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are searching for a couple who they say crashed a stolen car. It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Bristol Road in Monkton. Police say the driver of the Nissan Altima crashed into a telephone pole and fled from the scene with a passenger. Witnesses say the couple is in their 20s and the man had blood on his white shirt.

