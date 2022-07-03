ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Man injured while setting up fireworks in North Andover

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A firework went off while crews were setting up Sunday night’s fireworks display in North Andover.

One person, a man in his 40s, sustained minor injuries. He is a licensed fireworks technician, according to a statement from the town.

Members of the North Andover Fire Department and an off-duty firefighter working at the site provided aid. The technician was taken to an area hospital.

“An inspection of the rest of the display by the North Andover Fire Department and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services confirmed the safety of the display and compliance with all fire protection regulations,” the town’s statement continued.

The fireworks display will continue as scheduled.

nbcboston.com

Firefighter Injured in Fourth of July Blaze at Somerville Home

A large fire broke out on the Fourth of July at a home in Somerville, Massachusetts, leaving one firefighter injured. Crews from several nearby fire departments, including Cambridge and Medford, were called to help the Somerville Fire Department battle the flames Monday evening at 1241 Broadway Street. Somerville Assistant Fire...
SOMERVILLE, MA
