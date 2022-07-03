Fourth annual Merritt Island Independence Day Parade

Opinion/Editorial – If people want to complain about something, they will find it. Such as the Sebastian July 4th Parade. There were legitimate complaints about traffic after the parade and following the fireworks. I was one of the cars stuck in a long line of traffic, but it cleared. We saw the Sebastian Police Department at the intersection of Main Street and Indian River Drive. Many people waited to leave Riverview Park until the traffic settled down.

