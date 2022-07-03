ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

Fourth annual Merritt Island Independence Day Parade

vieravoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParade starts at Merritt Island High School and...

www.vieravoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vieravoice.com

Red, Hot & Boomin' BBQ!

Your Brevard Symphony Orchestra will perform this free, family-friendly concert beginning at 8 pm, with fireworks following at 9:15 pm. Admission to the park is free. The park will open early with food available for purchase, so bring your lawn chairs and a blanket and celebrate Independence Day.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Why are people complaining about Sebastian’s July 4th Parade?

Opinion/Editorial – If people want to complain about something, they will find it. Such as the Sebastian July 4th Parade. There were legitimate complaints about traffic after the parade and following the fireworks. I was one of the cars stuck in a long line of traffic, but it cleared. We saw the Sebastian Police Department at the intersection of Main Street and Indian River Drive. Many people waited to leave Riverview Park until the traffic settled down.
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Merritt Island, FL
City
Edgewood, FL
sebastiandaily.com

8 Best Diners in Sebastian, Florida

What are the best diners in Sebastian, Florida? We sent our annual poll to approximately 16,000 residents who subscribe to our Sebastian Daily Newsletter. We picked eight popular diners in and around Sebastian to make this poll. There were a few surprises along the way. Top 8 Diners in Sebastian,...
Orlando Date Night Guide

Dog Friendly Restaurants in Winter Garden and Clermont

Including your furry friend in your date night shouldn't be limited to those in the City Beautiful. There are plenty of dog friendly restaurants in Winter Garden and Clermont that are great for date night. Check out the variety of restaurants... The post Dog Friendly Restaurants in Winter Garden and Clermont appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
vieravoice.com

Red White and Boom over North Brevard

The City of Titusville is once again hosting a free, family event in conjunction with the fireworks display. Enjoy music, food, business vendors and other family friendly activities in Chain of Lakes Park. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 PM.
TITUSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando

Motorcycle crash closes SR-A1A in Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – A crash involving a motorcycle forced the closure of State Road A1A in Brevard County. The crash happened Tuesday night in Melbourne Beach. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest favorite Skyline Chili opening 1st Central Florida store | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 6/28/22 (Surprisingly Low Crowds, Painting at Future Shrek & Donkey Meet and Greet, Indominus Rex Prize, and More)

It’s another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Despite the fact that we found large crowds entering through security this morning, it was surprisingly quiet in the parks. The crowds at security were very misleading. We prepared for the worst, but it was really quiet once we...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Palm Bay man brings showers to the homeless

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay man is helping the homeless get back some of their dignity.​. John Adams says it all stems from his compassion. It's what got him here. For the past 14 years, his full-time job has been working as a Health First associate. He also serves as a volunteer chaplain and is there for families of hospice patients during their final days.​
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Jail Inmates Comforts Dogs at Animal Care Center During July 4th Fireworks

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As everyone is well aware, dogs often get anxiety and frightened because of fireworks and other loud noises that can be heard on the 4th of July. As a result, a few years ago our team decided to take a new approach to help calm the dogs at our Animal Care Center by having inmates comfort them during the peak hours of fireworks.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy