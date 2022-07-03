Fourth annual Merritt Island Independence Day Parade

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the Tourist Development Council in Brevard County met on Wednesday to discuss the future of the $300 million Westin resort set to replace the International Palms in Cocoa Beach. Driftwood Capital, the developer, said it wants to use a $30 million grant from...
Your Brevard Symphony Orchestra will perform this free, family-friendly concert beginning at 8 pm, with fireworks following at 9:15 pm. Admission to the park is free. The park will open early with food available for purchase, so bring your lawn chairs and a blanket and celebrate Independence Day.
Opinion/Editorial – If people want to complain about something, they will find it. Such as the Sebastian July 4th Parade. There were legitimate complaints about traffic after the parade and following the fireworks. I was one of the cars stuck in a long line of traffic, but it cleared. We saw the Sebastian Police Department at the intersection of Main Street and Indian River Drive. Many people waited to leave Riverview Park until the traffic settled down.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Start your Fourth of July holiday off with a bang with events lighting up across Central Florida on Monday. Here are nine events happening across Central Florida. Orlando will host its annual Fireworks at the Fountain on Monday at Lake Eola Park. The event will take...
What are the best diners in Sebastian, Florida? We sent our annual poll to approximately 16,000 residents who subscribe to our Sebastian Daily Newsletter. We picked eight popular diners in and around Sebastian to make this poll. There were a few surprises along the way. Top 8 Diners in Sebastian,...
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Karate, with the participation of the Cocoa Beach Police Department, will be conducting another free community service seminar on assault prevention and self defense on Friday August 5, 2022 at Cocoa Beach Health and Fitness. The event is open...
Including your furry friend in your date night shouldn't be limited to those in the City Beautiful. There are plenty of dog friendly restaurants in Winter Garden and Clermont that are great for date night. Check out the variety of restaurants...
The City of Titusville is once again hosting a free, family event in conjunction with the fireworks display. Enjoy music, food, business vendors and other family friendly activities in Chain of Lakes Park. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 PM.
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – A crash involving a motorcycle forced the closure of State Road A1A in Brevard County. The crash happened Tuesday night in Melbourne Beach. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest favorite Skyline Chili opening 1st Central Florida store | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With some of the most exciting news of his life, Indialantic resident Steve Young had to keep quiet. “That was extremely tough. We are a small town and I had to get waivers from anyone that I told,” Young said. And that big secret...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Chili on spaghetti with piles of cheese will soon be served up in Central Florida as Cincinnati-based chain Skyline Chili plans to open its first location in the Orlando area in 2023. According to the company’s Facebook page, Wendell and Daniel Hunsucker will be opening...
Brevard County residents are expected to turn out from July 2 to 4 to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the nation’s independence, and the adoption of its Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Here is a listing of events:. Viera: July 4. Plan for...
BREVARD COUNTY • INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FLORIDA – A mechanical failure has prompted the closing of Mathers Bridge in Indian Harbour Beach to all boating traffic until further notice. Public safety concerns and mechanical issues have prompted the closing of Mathers Bridge to boating traffic which took place...
It’s another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Despite the fact that we found large crowds entering through security this morning, it was surprisingly quiet in the parks. The crowds at security were very misleading. We prepared for the worst, but it was really quiet once we...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s food scene will soon add a bit more flavor to its dining options. Skyline Chili announced Tuesday that it is planning to open a new location near Orlando by early next year. The restaurant chain’s signature dish is a pile of spaghetti topped with...
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – With growth, comes opportunity, and Heka’s recent exit from the Groundswell Startups ecosystem acted as a new catalyst for growth within the community spurring more companies to expand into larger spaces within the building. Groundswell Startups is a privately funded, nonprofit...
PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay man is helping the homeless get back some of their dignity.. John Adams says it all stems from his compassion. It's what got him here. For the past 14 years, his full-time job has been working as a Health First associate. He also serves as a volunteer chaplain and is there for families of hospice patients during their final days.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As everyone is well aware, dogs often get anxiety and frightened because of fireworks and other loud noises that can be heard on the 4th of July. As a result, a few years ago our team decided to take a new approach to help calm the dogs at our Animal Care Center by having inmates comfort them during the peak hours of fireworks.
With several animal shelters across Central Florida reaching capacity, it’s started to take a toll on pet rescues who foster shelter and surrendered pets. Orange County and Marion County Animal Services report they’ve reached capacity. Lake County Animal Services reports since April it's taken in more than 400...
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – 3-year-old mixed breed dog Franklin has been chosen as the newest animal to be featured on K-9 Junny’s dating site ‘Tender’. Franklin is looking for a forever family. Some of his favorite past times include spending time with people he loves, playing with other dog friends, and going for long walks.
