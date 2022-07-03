ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James' Viral Tweet To J.R. Smith

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tl1b2_0gTuMeX200

On Saturday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to J.R. Smith that went viral on Twitter.

James quote tweeted a tweet from Smith and wrote: "That's so dope Swish!! So damn happy and proud of you more and more each day!!"

The two played together on two different teams in the NBA (the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers).

Smith has not played in the league since 2020 when he was on the Lakers and they won the NBA Championship in the bubble.

He is a two-time NBA Champion (he also won in 2016 on the Cavs with James), and was also the 2013 6th Man of The Year.

Smith has career averages of 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assits in 977 career regular season games.

He's also played in an impressive 140 career playoff games.

As for James, he is currently on the Lakers, and they are coming off a very disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs (and the play-in tournament) as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

