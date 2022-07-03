ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Baseball Transfer Tracker: Who’s In, Who’s Out

By Andrew Hutchinson
bestofarkansassports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transfer portal has become a major factor in all college sports and Arkansas baseball is no different. Players are coming and going at a rapid pace, with the Razorbacks losing several to the portal following the regular season and postseason, plus adding a handful, as well. To keep...

www.bestofarkansassports.com

Comments / 0

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Booker T. Washington star Tease commits to Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. — Booker T. Washington High School star Micah Tease announced his decision Monday to start his college football career at Arkansas. Tease is a 4-star prospect, ranked No. 152 nationally according to 247 Sports. The incoming senior chose the Razorbacks over other finalists including Oklahoma, Notre Dame...
TULSA, OK
bestofarkansassports.com

No Tulsa Tease This Time: 4-Star Commit Puts Hogs over OSU in Elite Oklahoma Recruiting

Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks didn’t even have to wait until sunset to get some fireworks this Fourth of July, as they landed a pair of four-star recruits Monday evening. Four-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson, from East St. Louis, Ill., was the first to announce his commitment to Arkansas football and four-star athlete Micah Tease from Tulsa followed suit just a couple hours later.
TULSA, OK
arkansasfight.com

Fireworks for the Hogs: Arkansas Adds Massive Offensive Line Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE, (Ark.) — The momentum in recruiting continues for the Razorback as they receive their second offensive line commitment of the class. Paris Patterson is a very high three-star inside offensive lineman according to 247sports. He is the 27th ranked IOL and seventh ranked player in the state of Illinois.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Memphis-based Central BBQ to open Fayetteville location

UPDATE: This story was updated to include quotes from Central BBQ and Specialized Real Estate Group. Memphis BBQ is coming to Fayetteville. The owners of Memphis-based restaurant Central BBQ are planning to open a location at 417 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at the corner of South School Avenue. Permit information for the new restaurant was submitted to the state Health Department this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nomadlawyer.org

Bentonville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville is a rapidly growing city. With the completion of Interstate 540 and the opening of Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in 1998, the city became much easier to reach. Additionally, the museum is home to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which is free to visit. There’s a wide range of contemporary art to enjoy, including watercolors, oil paintings, sculpture, and photography. There are also plenty of outdoor art spaces to explore.
BENTONVILLE, AR
farmtalknews.com

McGarrah Farms feeds Northwest Arkansas for nearly 200 years

For brilliant berries of all kinds, fresh produce, pumpkins and friendly faces, look no further than the McGarrah Farms table at the Bentonville Farmers Market. The dozens-long line leading up to the booth is a sign of the farm’s reputation built by a commitment to quality over the last two centuries.
LOWELL, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

A look behind the scenes of fireworks shows in Arkansas

BARLING, Ark. — Hog Wild Pyrotechnics set up Barling’s firework display at the city’s Independence Day celebration. James Fisk is the lead shooter of the pyrotechnic crew on Sunday. "We're like the A-team of pyro technic guys around here," said Fisk. "We've been doing a long time...
BARLING, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Twitter: Mass murder ... Bentonville baseball ... ETex plane crash

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Four States Home Page

Arkansas town makes “top gay-friendly cities” list

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The online vacation magazine, Vacationer, which considers itself to be friendly toward the LGBTQ+ community, recently compiled a list of 22 small to midsize cities around the United States that are worth spending your time, attention, and tourism dollars visiting. Coming in at number seven spot on Vacationer Magazine’s list is […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
365traveler.com

14 AWESOME THINGS TO DO IN BENTONVILLE ARKANSAS

With 50,000 residents, the Ozark Mountain-adjacent town of Bentonville, Arkansas might not be a household name on its own, though one of its biggest names might be. You’ll find the beginnings of the Walmart Corporation right here in Northwest Arkansas. Even if that isn’t a draw for you, this scenic area is certainly one worth visiting.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Couple planning new brewery east of Fayetteville in Goshen

News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...
GOSHEN, AR

