Time to break out those rain jackets and umbrellas again, showers and storms are on the way for the holiday weekend. Sunday and Monday we will be seeing chances for heavy rain showers and possible thunderstorms, unfortunate timing for the Fourth of July on Monday! It looks like those showers will be mostly cleared out by the later hours Monday night, so don’t lose hope on those beautiful 4th of July firework shows just yet!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO