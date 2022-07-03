City of Erie celebrates Independence Day with Lights over Lake Erie

The City of Erie will be celebrating Independence Day with the return of “Lights over Lake Erie.”

The annual fireworks display will be on Sunday night at the Bicentennial tower starting at 10 p.m.

The fireworks will be launched from the tower at Dobbins Landing and can be seen from points along the Bayfront.

The city is asking boaters and other water crafters to obey the safety line designated for this event.

The Bicentennial Tower will be closed for the duration of the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.