Erie, PA

City of Erie celebrates Independence Day with Lights over Lake Erie

By Brian Wilk
 3 days ago

The City of Erie will be celebrating Independence Day with the return of “Lights over Lake Erie.”

The annual fireworks display will be on Sunday night at the Bicentennial tower starting at 10 p.m.

Three swimmers to make swim from Canada to Erie

The fireworks will be launched from the tower at Dobbins Landing and can be seen from points along the Bayfront.

The city is asking boaters and other water crafters to obey the safety line designated for this event.

The Bicentennial Tower will be closed for the duration of the event.

YourErie

Thousands line up for Millcreek Fourth of July Parade

The Fourth of July Parade returned to Millcreek Township on Monday, and thousands of spectators lined up along West 12th Street to watch. Chelsea Swift was live from West 12th Street near the Erie International Airport as the parade was wrapping up. Thousands of Erie residents celebrated the Fourth of July in Millcreek Township with […]
