With the primaries and Independence Day behind us, it gives us a chance to catch our breath and think about what comes next. Congratulations are in order for Summit County candidates who won their elections. Congratulations also to the county staff who run the elections and ensure an accurate count of all votes cast. It’s these dedicated individuals and their staff who make the miracle we call Election Day work as well as it does.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO